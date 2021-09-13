PSI Advisors LLC Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,337,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,331,000 after buying an additional 43,943 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 324,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 89,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 664,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $52.60. 13,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,479. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

