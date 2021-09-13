PSI Advisors LLC Has $8 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435,416 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.95. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

