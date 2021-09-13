PSI Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 2.4% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,017. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.