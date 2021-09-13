PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 6,286 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $144,433,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 638,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after buying an additional 131,588 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 55.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 178,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 376,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after buying an additional 63,587 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 836,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after buying an additional 58,761 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPMD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.31. 5,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,931. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $30.99 and a 1 year high of $48.78.

