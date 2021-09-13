PSI Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,572 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after buying an additional 2,078,774 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,026,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $17,714,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,196,000 after buying an additional 328,431 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,747,000 after buying an additional 259,913 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,456. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.