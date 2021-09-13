Public Storage Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 8,426 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,756% compared to the typical volume of 454 call options.
Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $322.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,699. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $332.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.75 and a 200-day moving average of $285.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.
In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after acquiring an additional 137,018 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,620,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Public Storage
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
