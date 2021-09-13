PulteGroup, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for PulteGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PHM. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $47.93 on Monday. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,823 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 836.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,358 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,356,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,638.8% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,635 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

