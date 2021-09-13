PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,531,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.59% of PulteGroup worth $83,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $886,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 140,133 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

NYSE PHM opened at $47.93 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

