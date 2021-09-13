PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,521 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after buying an additional 2,476,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,305,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,937,000 after acquiring an additional 486,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,203,000 after acquiring an additional 123,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after acquiring an additional 170,716 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE PHM opened at $48.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.