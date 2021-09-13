PumaPay (PMA) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and $589,458.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00060907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00152310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00042930 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PMA is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.