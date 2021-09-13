Pundi X[new] Achieves Market Capitalization of $389.41 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $389.41 million and $39.75 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00003335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00077468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00122881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00173667 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,018.88 or 0.99663375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.06 or 0.07234879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.81 or 0.00887320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

