Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

