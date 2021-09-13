PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Up 10%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)’s share price rose 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 16,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,038,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

PCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.34.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,627,327.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $438,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,638,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $83,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,275,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,475,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

