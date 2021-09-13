Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 258.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

