Pyrk (PYRK) Reaches Market Cap of $46,070.93

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $46,070.93 and approximately $286.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded down 44.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pyrk alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003950 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007078 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.