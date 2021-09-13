Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.14 or 0.00024649 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $7,621.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00079627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00123388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.00174406 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,137.36 or 0.99875110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.24 or 0.07151963 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.65 or 0.00932976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002937 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.