Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issued By William Blair

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on KFY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of KFY opened at $72.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $76.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

