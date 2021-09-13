Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Increased by Analyst

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $154.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.43. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

