Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Toyota Motor Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $18.68 EPS.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $176.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $185.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.