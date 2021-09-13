Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cedar Fair, L.P. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

NYSE:FUN opened at $45.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 289.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

