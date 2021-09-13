Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SQM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $55.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,592 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,194 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 671,795 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 647,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after buying an additional 583,378 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.11%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

