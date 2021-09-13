Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Agree Realty Co. Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

Shares of ADC opened at $70.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $67,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

