Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstCash in a report issued on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FCFS. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $87.62 on Monday. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $89.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth $98,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in FirstCash by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

