Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Lowered by Analyst

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

IPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a research note on Friday.

IPO opened at C$1.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.85. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.21. The company has a market cap of C$79.22 million and a P/E ratio of 1.75.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$25.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.56 million.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

