Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

MDLZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.16. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 506,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 23,537 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Mondelez International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 155,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,298 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 84,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

