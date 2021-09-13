Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PowerSchool Holdings Inc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for PowerSchool in a report released on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PowerSchool’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PWSC. William Blair started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $33.64 on Monday. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

