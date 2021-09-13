Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PowerSchool Holdings Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for PowerSchool in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PowerSchool’s FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PWSC. Macquarie assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $33.64 on Monday. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.