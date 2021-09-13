Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Increased by Analyst

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Vapotherm in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.61). William Blair also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of VAPO opened at $28.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $745.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of -1.60. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $38.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.63.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 17,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $421,888.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $803,596. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 18.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after buying an additional 331,281 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its stake in Vapotherm by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,959,000 after acquiring an additional 324,526 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP increased its stake in Vapotherm by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,907,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,813,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vapotherm by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,922,000 after acquiring an additional 69,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vapotherm by 60.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,866,000 after acquiring an additional 569,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.