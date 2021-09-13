Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Empire (TSE:EMP) Issued By National Bank Financial

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Empire in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Empire has a 1-year low of C$23.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.82 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

