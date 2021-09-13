Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GameStop in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

GME opened at $190.41 on Monday. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -198.34 and a beta of -2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.21 and its 200 day moving average is $187.30.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of GameStop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

