Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH) Increased by Wedbush

RH (NYSE:RH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for RH in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $6.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.70. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $26.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.46 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

Shares of RH opened at $694.47 on Monday. RH has a 12 month low of $330.64 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $689.08 and its 200-day moving average is $636.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 62.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

