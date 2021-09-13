Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Despegar.com, Corp. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Despegar.com in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DESP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Despegar.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

DESP opened at $11.29 on Monday. Despegar.com has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.53.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DESP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Despegar.com by 22.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 1,557.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at $197,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

