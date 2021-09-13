Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $425.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $394.83 and its 200-day moving average is $348.84. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $434.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

