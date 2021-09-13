Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

Shares of COO stock opened at $451.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.53. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $314.29 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 388.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,461,000 after buying an additional 35,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 38.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,687 shares of company stock valued at $37,777,128 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

