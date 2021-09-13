QLC Chain (QLC) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $477,349.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00080859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00122275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00174213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,479.04 or 0.99577782 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.74 or 0.07102989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.27 or 0.00914018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002931 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

