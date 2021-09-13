Qtum (QTUM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $438.11 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Qtum has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $438.11 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.40 or 0.00027708 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000117 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,728,524 coins and its circulating supply is 98,694,721 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.