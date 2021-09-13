QuadrantProtocol Hits One Day Volume of $210,926.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $210,926.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00060296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00151799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00042968 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Coin Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

