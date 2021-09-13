QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 656,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $93,878,000 after acquiring an additional 243,378 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $13,785,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.20. The stock had a trading volume of 94,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,836,640. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $161.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

