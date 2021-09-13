Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $6,113,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,876,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 35,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 199,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $3.92 on Monday, reaching $118.78. 6,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,551. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.65. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

