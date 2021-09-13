Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Quanex Building Products has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Quanex Building Products has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.42. 148,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a market cap of $718.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quanex Building Products stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 63,512 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.09% of Quanex Building Products worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

