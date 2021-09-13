Quant (QNT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $224.07 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, Quant has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $387.61 or 0.00856793 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $4.68 billion and approximately $224.07 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001555 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $541.45 or 0.01196842 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000062 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.