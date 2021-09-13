Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $346.02 on Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Quant has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $346.02 or 0.00774093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $4.18 billion and approximately $148.25 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001496 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $538.92 or 0.01205644 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

