Quantstamp (QSP) Price Down 19.8% This Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $36.34 million and $840,152.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00060718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00151966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00042892 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

QSP is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.