Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CFO Sells $215,485.18 in Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $215,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Michael Dodson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, J Michael Dodson sold 35,289 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $240,318.09.

NASDAQ QMCO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.32. 193,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. Quantum Co. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $309.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

