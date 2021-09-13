Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CFO Sells $215,485.18 in Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $215,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
J Michael Dodson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 7th, J Michael Dodson sold 35,289 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $240,318.09.
NASDAQ QMCO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.32. 193,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. Quantum Co. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $309.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.
About Quantum
Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
