Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches One Day Volume of $41,862.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $14.63 million and $41,862.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,273.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,325.59 or 0.07345567 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.10 or 0.00397799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $616.75 or 0.01362269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00123874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $268.49 or 0.00593038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.36 or 0.00475685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.57 or 0.00348042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,856,050 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

