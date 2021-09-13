Quark (QRK) Price Tops $0.0297 on Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $8.15 million and approximately $1,316.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quark has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 274,260,739 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

