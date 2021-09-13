QuarkChain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $48.68 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $48.68 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00060162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00151278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00042821 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

