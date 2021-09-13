Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 471 ($6.15) and last traded at GBX 483 ($6.31). 5,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 112,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 485 ($6.34).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of £233.57 million and a PE ratio of 80.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 486.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 491.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Quartix Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

In related news, insider Laura Seffino sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.14), for a total value of £70,500 ($92,108.70).

About Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX)

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

