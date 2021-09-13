Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Holdings Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,766 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.36% of Quest Diagnostics worth $57,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

DGX stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,632. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $160.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

