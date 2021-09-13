QuickX Protocol (QCX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42,257.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $42,257.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00060761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00152277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00042976 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.